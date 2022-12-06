Russian army mined occupied left bank of Dnipro and Nova Kakhovka, - Mayor Kovalenko

Russian army mined occupied left bank of Dnipro and Nova Kakhovka.

This was reported to Radio Svoboda project "Pryazovia News" by Mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The left bank of Dnipro and the territory of the city are mined. I know that in the settlements that are inland from the shore in the direction of the Crimea and belong to the Novokakhovka community, there are appropriate installations at the intersections of the streets, which from time to time have recently been shooting towards the settlements on the right bank (of the Dnipro - Ed.) towards the liberated territory of Kherson region," he said.

According to Kovalenko, most people have left the city, and those who remain try to avoid contacts with the occupation forces. He stressed that the number of Russian troops on the territory of Nova Kakhovka is much less now than before the de-occupation of the right-bank part of Kherson region.

Read more: Russian military mines infrastructure and surroundings of Severodonetsk

"Russians have become less active in terms of contact with people. They have become more active in terms of removal (of property - Ed.) and theft. This is the removal of equipment from medical institutions, educational institutions. From private outlets, including freezers, refrigerators. They mostly pay attention to this," said the mayor of Nova Kakhovka.

It should be reminded that Ukrainian authorities reported about mining of various objects on the right bank of Kherson region by Russian troops. Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi reported that there is a high level of mined roads, objects, including residential buildings in the de-occupied Kherson region.