Russian military mines infrastructure and surroundings of Severodonetsk

Russian occupation forces are mining the infrastructure, as well as the outskirts of Severodonetsk.

The head of the military administration of the city, Oleksandr Striuk, reported this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"We have information about mines being mined at certain infrastructure and medical facilities," said Struiuk.

In addition, the occupiers continue to loot empty apartments and take valuables out of the city.

