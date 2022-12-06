Russians are preparing occupied part of Kherson region for combat operations, - Mayor of Oleshky Ryshchuk

Mayor of occupied Oleshky in Kherson region Yevhen Ryshchuk says that humanitarian situation in city remains "difficult", and hromada’s territory has become a "grey zone".

He said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda project "News of Azov Region", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In general, the communities located near the Dnipro have turned into a "gray zone", a bridgehead, because Russian troops cannot gain a foothold there and they have moved further than 10 kilometers from the demarcation line, from the Dnipro. They are in the villages of Radensk, in those villages, where there are forests. There they have the opportunity to hide their equipment and fire "Grad" at Kherson. They leave, shoot and drive back into the forest where they are not visible," explained Ryschuk.

He noted that the occupants are preparing this territory for combat operations.

"There are very few people left. As my friend says, it seems that the town is extinct. We had a psychoneurological boarding house on the territory of the community. There were elderly people there, they were taken away - some to Simferopol, some to Henichesk. The boarding school with children was taken out even earlier, there were 82 children there. Everything is being prepared for the territory to be adapted to combat operations," added Ryschuk.

On December 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that there were fewer Russian troops and their equipment in Oleshky.

"The enemy troops were withdrawn from some settlements of Kherson region and dispersed in the forest along the Oleshky - Hola Prystan road section. The bulk of the troops are mobilized persons," the statement said.