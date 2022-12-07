Russians have created dozens of fake Telegram channels of DTEK, - DTEK’s statement

DTEK warns about dozens of fake Telegram-channels that pretend to be DTEK’s official channels.



"The enemy has created dozens of fake channels and bots in Telegram using the name of DTEK. Their goal is to attract many subscribers, misinform Ukrainians, manipulate public consciousness, and, if necessary, sow panic," the statement said. DTEK noted that the Russians launched a campaign to disinform Ukrainians, as they have no chance against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield.

The company also stressed that the only official Telegram channel of the company is verified and has a blue tick confirming this.

To recap, the Head of the SBU Cyber Security Department Ilya Vityuk stated that Russia accompanies its missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities with powerful cyber attacks.

