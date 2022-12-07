ENG
As result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, 350 gas facilities damaged

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine damaged 350 natural gas production facilities in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, Oleksiy Chernyshov, the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said.

"We all understand that energy is another weapon... and we have been seriously attacked by Russian missiles in part of our infrastructure, and the infrastructure of gas production has also been affected," he said at the event of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Chernyshov said that the loss of gas production capacity is estimated at 700 million dollars.

"We have started the heating season - we think it will be the hardest in history," added the head of Naftogaz.

