News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Attacks on infrastructure in Kherson region occur every 2 hours

The enemy continues to purposefully destroy objects of civilian infrastructure in Kherson and prevent their restoration.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, announced this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Attacks on local infrastructure in the Kherson region occur every 2 hours. In other words, Russian terrorists there continue to destroy objects purposefully. There are attacks on emergency crews that have gone to work. However, work continues: everyone is working, step by step, restoring power to the city." - said Kharchenko.

