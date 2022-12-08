ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In Sevastopol "loudly" - "air defense is working"

Air defense is "loud" and "working" in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

In particular, it is reported that in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol it is "very loud" and "air defense is working".

Read more: Explosions rang out in Sevastopol in morning. Razvozhaev says that air defense "shot down the UAV over water area"

