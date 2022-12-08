Russians shelled Mykolaiv from S-300 anti-aircraft systems

Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv late the night before from S-300 anti-aircraft systems.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced this on Telegram.

"On the night of December 7, around 11:50 p.m., Mykolaiv was hit by enemy rocket fire, according to preliminary information from the S-300 anti-aircraft system. Hits were recorded on the territories of transport enterprises, equipment was damaged. There were no casualties or injuries," he noted.

See more: At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

At the same time, Kim added that the day before, territories outside one of the settlements of the Kutsurub district were under enemy fire. There were no injuries or damage.

"On December 8, from 04:02 a.m., the enemy attacked the port territory of the Ochakiv district with anti-aircraft missiles. There were no casualties," he emphasized.

In the Pervomaisky, Voznesensky, and Bashtansky districts, the day and night passed relatively calmly.