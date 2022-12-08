At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS
The occupiers shelled Mykolaiv at night, burning buses at the transport base.
As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced this.
"The occupiers hit the transport base. Buses were on fire. There is no information about the victims.
Emergency services are working on the spot," the message reads.
