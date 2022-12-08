ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4202 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 955 7

At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled Mykolaiv at night, burning buses at the transport base.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced this.

"The occupiers hit the transport base. Buses were on fire. There is no information about the victims.

Emergency services are working on the spot," the message reads.

Read more: Russians shelled Kurakhov: 8 killed and 5 wounded. PHOTO

At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 01
At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 02
At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 03
At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 04
At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 05
At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 06
At night, Russians hit transport base in Mykolaiv 07

Author: 

Mykolayiv (409) shoot out (13086) transport (56) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (153) Presidential office (245)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 