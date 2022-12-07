Russians shelled Kurakhov: 8 killed and 5 wounded. PHOTO

On December 7, the Russian occupation forces again shelled Kurakhov, Donetsk region. As a result of the impact, eight people died, and 5 more were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this.

According to him, the Russians shelled the city with multiple rocket launchers. The market, bus station, gas stations, and residential buildings were under fire. Information on the consequences of the impact is currently being clarified.

Before that, the head of the Donetsk Regional Government, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported that six people had died due to an attack on the center of Kurakhovo, but later, Tymoshenko clarified that eight people were already known to have died.

