In Zhytomyr region, car exploded on mine, couple died, - Police

On the afternoon of December 7, a car containing a local man and woman was blown up on the road between the villages in the Olevsk district of the Zhytomyr region. The couple died, leaving eight minor children without their parents.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the police of the Zhytomyr region.

"The incident happened on the afternoon of December 7 in the Olevsk district. It is previously known that a local couple, a 38-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife, were driving a Ford Transit car on the road from the village of Sushchan in the direction of the village of Kopysha.

At a certain point, their car ended up on the side of the road, where the car blew up, previously on a mine. As a result, the couple died," the message reads.

During the inspection of the scene, experts recorded the available evidence of the explosion. As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the death of people, the necessary expert studies will be conducted to establish all the circumstances.

As a result of the tragic event, 8 children, all minors, became orphans. Now they are under the supervision of relatives.

