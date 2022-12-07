At night in Zhytomyr region, anti-aircraft defense shot down kamikaze drone with which occupiers were trying to attack region. PHOTO

In the north of the Zhytomyr region, a Russian drone was shot down during a night air alert.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitalii Bunechko announced this on Telegram.

"Tonight, during the air alert, the enemy tried to attack Zhytomyr reported, using a Shahed-type drone," wrote Bunechko

According to him, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone in the north of the region.

See more: At night, occupiers launched attacks with drones and S-300 missiles on two districts in Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured, including 15-year-old girl. PHOTOS