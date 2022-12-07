ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
At night in Zhytomyr region, anti-aircraft defense shot down kamikaze drone with which occupiers were trying to attack region. PHOTO

In the north of the Zhytomyr region, a Russian drone was shot down during a night air alert.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitalii Bunechko announced this on Telegram.

"Tonight, during the air alert, the enemy tried to attack Zhytomyr reported, using a Shahed-type drone," wrote Bunechko

According to him, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone in the north of the region.

drones (2324) Zhytomyrska region (122)
