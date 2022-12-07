At night in Zhytomyr region, anti-aircraft defense shot down kamikaze drone with which occupiers were trying to attack region. PHOTO
In the north of the Zhytomyr region, a Russian drone was shot down during a night air alert.
As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitalii Bunechko announced this on Telegram.
"Tonight, during the air alert, the enemy tried to attack Zhytomyr reported, using a Shahed-type drone," wrote Bunechko
According to him, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone in the north of the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password