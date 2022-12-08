ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9982 visitors online
News War
5 918 15

Putin still hopes for victory and miracle, - Kuleba

путін

Russia’s behavior shows that Moscow still seeks military victory, including the conquest of all of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"Putin and his closest entourage are hoping for a miracle to happen and change the situation," the minister emphasized.

Kuleba also called for Ukraine to receive more weapons, including Western-made tanks, jet fighters, and ATACMS missiles.

Watch more: Ukraine needs defense planning, - Butusov. VIDEO

Putin (3156) Russia (11656) Kuleba (759)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 