Putin still hopes for victory and miracle, - Kuleba
Russia’s behavior shows that Moscow still seeks military victory, including the conquest of all of Ukraine.
As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
"Putin and his closest entourage are hoping for a miracle to happen and change the situation," the minister emphasized.
Kuleba also called for Ukraine to receive more weapons, including Western-made tanks, jet fighters, and ATACMS missiles.
