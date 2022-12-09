US will introduce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, - WSJ

The United States intends to introduce new sanctions against Russia on Friday in connection with the Russian Federation’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine and human rights violations.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources.

The bulk of the planned sanctions will be implemented by the global "Magnitsky Law". With its help, the US prosecutes high-ranking government, military, and business officials accused of human rights abuses and corruption.

The sanctions would freeze any assets under US jurisdiction and impose a ban on travel to and dealings with the US.

Read more: Ukraine imposed sanctions against 4,500 individuals and legal entities in Russia and Belarus

For government and business officials, these measures may complicate their international travel and financing.

Among those who will be sanctioned are officials who are probably responsible for Russian infiltration camps for Ukrainians.

Separately, the Biden administration plans to strike at several Russian defense industry enterprises associated with the transfer of Iranian military drones for use on targets in Ukraine.

In addition, the United States has prepared sanctions against the Central Election Commission of Russia, which manages an election system that is considered fraudulent in the West.

Read more: Sanctions do not yet prevent Russia from continuing to produce cruise missiles, - NYT

The Biden administration is also set to impose sanctions on about 170 mostly Chinese entities believed to be involved in illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean.