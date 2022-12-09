Air Force about explosions at airfields in Russian Federation: Russians understand that it is dangerous even in rear regions

Explosions at air bases in Russia and "bavovna" in Belgorod and other regions of the aggressor country prove that the war affects every Russian. And now it is not clear whether they can be safe even in their rear regions.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"As you can see from the news, "Bavovniatko" is walking around the airfields and the occupiers have "disappeared" somewhere. But they have not disappeared, in military terminology, it is called dispersed. They deployed their strategic aviation on various airfields wherever possible. In particular, where are the runways that they can use," Ihnat said.

According to him, the enemy's aviation activity is still small.

"Those military and civilian Russians who said that the "special operation" does not concern me" now it is clear that they will not go anywhere from the war. From the consequences of Russian aggression, which is condemned by the whole world. It will now apply to everyone. Nowhere is safe now. We have not seen the first such "Bavovniatko". There was Crimea and the Millerovo airfield (in the Rostov region. - Ed.) at the beginning of the aggression," Ignat noted.

He emphasized that all these incidents on Russian territory have a psychological impact on civilians and military personnel of the Russian Federation.

"We see that in Belgorod there are also problems with light, with oil depots. For some reason, this happens.

Therefore, it should be a serious psychological factor of influence, in addition to the military one, on the population of Russia and its military. What is not clear now is whether it will be safe even in their rear regions," Ignat concluded.