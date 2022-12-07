At least ten strategic bombers disappeared from Russian air base Dyagilevo. PHOTOS

According to Planet satellite images, at least ten strategic bombers disappeared from Russian airbase Dyagilevo, which was attacked by unknown means of destruction on December 5.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

An image of the Dyagilevo airbase from December 7 shows that an explosion-damaged Tu-22M aircraft has disappeared from the airfield, and at least nine Tu-22M bombers have also disappeared.

See more: "Partially damaged" Russian Tu-22M3 at Dyagilevo airfield. PHOTOS

On December 5, it was reported that explosions occurred at Russian military airfields in the Saratov region and near Ryazan, which led to aircraft damage.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of the attack. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said the explosions were "confirmation of the degradation" of Russia's military infrastructure.

According to ISW analysts, Ukraine attacked the airports with the help of drones, and thus could disrupt Russian plans to strike Ukrainian infrastructure.