National Guard captured "Wagnerian" near Avdiivka

As a result of intense fighting, units of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction destroyed two tanks, 4 BMPs, self-propelled artillery unit, and enemy manpower in a week.

This was announced by the deputy director of the Department of Planning for the Application of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Censor.NET reports.

"In close cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, certain positions were held. Also, near Avdiyivka, the intelligence unit of the NSU, while carrying out its mission, captured a man from Wagner.

During this period, the National Guard artillery units carried out about 200 firing missions to destroy enemy forces and means in the Kharkiv, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions," he added.

Watch more: Artillerymen of 92nd OMBr destroyed three Russian tanks. VIDEO