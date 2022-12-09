ENG
Artillerymen of 92nd OMBr destroyed three Russian tanks. VIDEO

Fighters of the 92nd OMBr named after the ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed three Russian tanks with well-aimed artillery shots.

Censor.NET reports that the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks. The recording shows four enemy tanks hidden in a small thicket. Ukrainian soldiers fired three well-aimed shots. In one of the ramped-up armored vehicles, the ammunition detonated, and the tower was torn off by the explosion.

