Perhaps war should have started earlier - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is disappointed by the statement of former German chancellor Angela Merkel that the signed Minsk agreements gave Ukraine time to prepare for war with Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

In November, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her stance on Ukraine at the Minsk peace talks gave Kyiv time to defend itself against the Russian military better.

Putin said Merkel's statement was "unexpected" for him and "disappointed" him.

"Frankly speaking, I did not expect to hear this from the former federal chancellor. I always assumed that the leadership of the Federal Republic behaved sincerely with us. Yes, of course, it was on the side of Ukraine, supported Ukraine. But it still seemed to me that the leadership of the Federal Republic has always sincerely sought to settle the principles we agreed upon and which were achieved, including within the framework of the Minsk process," said the Russian dictator.

According to Putin, Merkel's statement "speaks only of what we all did right in launching a 'special military operation.'

The President of the Russian Federation also stated that Ukraine allegedly did not intend to comply with the Minsk agreements.

"I hoped the other participants in this process were sincere with us. It turns out that they were also deceiving us. The point was only to pump Ukraine with weapons and prepare for hostilities. We found our way late, to be honest. Maybe even earlier all this (the war. - Ed.) had to be started," Putin added.

Read more: More than 60% of missiles launched by Russia since the beginning of invasion were aimed at civilian objects, - Zelensky