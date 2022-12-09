ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10959 visitors online
News
15 318 62

New power outage schedules launched in Kyiv, - DTEK

свет

Starting from Friday, December 9, new schedules of stabilization power outages will be implemented in Kyiv. They have been developed taking into account the difficult situation in energy system resulting from the recent terrorist attacks by Russian Federation.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to DTEK press office.

The schedules consist of three categories:

  • White color on the graph: there is light and its availability is guaranteed at this time
  • Grey color on the graph: at this time there is guaranteed to be no light
  • Light gray color on the graph: possible outages if the imbalance in the power system will increase.

New power outage schedules launched in Kyiv, - DTEK 01

It is noted that soon the updated schedules will be launched in Odesa and Dnipro regions.

Read more: Due to shortage of electricity generation, Ukraine will go through winter period with electricity limiting schedules - DTEK

Author: 

Kyyiv (2014) electric power (463) DTEK (90)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 