Consequences of "arrival" on Russian base in occupied Melitopol. VIDEO

A video from the site of the hit on the Russian base in Melitopol is actively spreading on social networks. A voice-over comments confusedly on everything that happens at the place of arrival.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Hnyla Chereshnia" Telegram channel.

The video shows that the fire is impressive in its scale. Dead and wounded occupiers are lying everywhere.

Also remind, earlier the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that as a result of the evening strikes on Russian bases in Melitopol, there are many dead and wounded occupiers.

