Zelensky invited Russia to start withdrawal of troops from territory of Ukraine on Christmas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the Kremlin take a step towards a diplomatic settlement by starting the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine on Christmas Day.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"We suggest Russia to take a concrete and meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement, which is so often talked about in Moscow. The holidays are ahead - this is the time when normal people think about peace, not aggression. I suggest that Russia at least try to prove that it is able to abandon aggression," Zelensky said, addressing the G7 leaders via video link.

"It would be right this Christmas to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine," he added.

If Russia does this, as noted by the President of Ukraine, a reliable cessation of hostilities will be ensured.

Zelensky also stressed that "the answer from Moscow will show what they really want - further confrontation with the world or, finally, the end of aggression".

"The occupier must leave. And this will definitely happen. I see no reason why Russia should not do it now - on Christmas," Zelensky noted.