Pentagon confirms plans to provide Ukraine with Patriot

The Pentagon confirms plans to send Patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine.

This was stated in Twіtter by Voice of America Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The official announcement may take place this week," she said.

The Pentagon's plan must be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and later signed by President Joe Biden.

Earlier CNN reported that the number of Patriot systems that the US plans to provide to Ukraine is unknown. A typical Patriot battery includes radar, computers, power equipment, a combat control station and up to eight launchers, each containing four missiles ready to fire. It usually takes months to train a team to operate the system.