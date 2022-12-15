ENG
NABU conducts searches at Prosecutor’s office of Odesa and its head Kostenko, - head of "Public Security Council" Hordienko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting searches in the Odesa region Prosecutor’s Office.

This was reported by the head of the Public Safety Council, Mark Hordienko, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The NABU got hold of the prosecutor of the Odesa region, Kostenko. Currently, searches are ongoing in the regional prosecutor's office. Five months of wiretapping of the "secured" office of Kaufman and Hranovsky are now being realized through investigative actions," the message says.

