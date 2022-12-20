US Congress wants to allocate $44.9 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine and NATO allies, - Reuters

A $1.7 trillion government funding bill has been presented in the US Congress. It provides $44.9 billion in additional emergency aid to Ukraine and NATO allies.

This was reported by the Reuters agency, Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda.

The total amount of funding proposed in the bill exceeds the roughly $1.5 trillion allocated in the previous year.

Leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives aim to pass the bill and send it to President Joe Biden by the end of the week to avoid a government shutdown.

For months, Democrats and Republicans have argued over how much money should be spent on military and non-military programs.

Read more: Biden administration is asking US Congress to provide Ukraine with another $38 billion, - Sullivan

The bill includes $44.9 billion in additional emergency aid to Ukraine and NATO allies.

These funds will be allocated in addition to the record $858 billion in defense spending this year.

Failure to pass the bill could lead to a partial shutdown of the US government on the Saturday before Christmas, and possibly a months-long standoff after Republicans take control of the House of Representatives on January 3.

Congressional negotiators worked over the weekend to add final amendments to the bill, which could still be amended by the House or Senate.

Read more: Blinken: US Congress is working on alternative to recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

In November, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to allocate $37.7 billion to Ukraine as emergency aid in connection with the exhaustion of already approved expenses within the limits of the temporary budget.