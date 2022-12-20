Only Ukraine can be country of year, - Economist

Ukraine was awarded for the heroism and resilience of the people, as well as effective resistance to a frankly stronger aggressor.

As Censor.NET writes about this with reference to The Economist.

Since 2013, the title of the country of the year has usually been awarded to the state that has improved the most over the previous 12 months, so the alleged choice of Ukraine is unusual because due to the full-scale armed aggression of Russia, the standard of living of Ukrainians has significantly deteriorated. However, the heroism, ingenuity, and resilience of Ukrainians are worthy of the highest honor.

The publication also emphasized that Ukraine does not commit war crimes in response to Russia's violence.

"Ukrainians have shown resilience. When there is no tap water at home, they melt snow. When there is no electricity, they find heat and light in cafes with diesel generators or sleep in the offices where they work. It seems that the horrors that Putin inflicts on them did not affect the morale of Ukrainians," writes The Economist.

The publication also notes that Ukrainians protect their neighbors from Russian aggression and have proven that it is possible to resist even a stronger aggressor. According to the publication, the feat of Ukrainians became an inspiration for oppressed people all over the world.

"Their example in 2022 was unparalleled," the publication concludes.

We will remind you that the American magazine Time called Volodymyr Zelensky and the "spirit of Ukraine" the symbol of 2022.

The American publication Politico recognized the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as the most influential person in Europe in 2022, and Vladimir Putin as the "loser of the year".