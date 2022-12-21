ENG
Zelensky is already on his way to Washington, - CNN

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is already on his way to Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

This information was confirmed to the publication by two sources. Journalists note that, in addition to Biden, Zelensky will meet with senior officials of the administration of the US president.

It is also reported that Biden may announce the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine for 1.8 billion dollars.

Earlier, with a report on CNN, Censor.NET wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may visit the USA on December 21 and meet with President Joe Biden.

