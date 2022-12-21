Zelensky officially confirmed that he went to USA (updated)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, officially confirmed that he has left for the USA.

Zelensky wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I went to the United States to strengthen Ukraine's stability and defense capabilities. In particular, I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with Joe Biden. I will also speak in Congress and hold several bilateral meetings," the head of state wrote.

"From the advanced positions of the Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut, the President of Ukraine left for the USA on an official visit. On December 21, in Washington, Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with the President of the USA Joseph Biden, with whom he plans to discuss comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, in particular, strengthening the stability and defense capabilities of Ukraine, supporting its sovereignty and restoration of territorial integrity", Zelensky's press secretary, Serhii Nikiforov, said on Facebook.

According to him, the President of Ukraine will also deliver a speech at a joint session of the two houses of the US Congress and hold several bilateral meetings.