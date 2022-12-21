Zelensky’s visit to Washington: mass media published schedule of meeting

Currently, Zelensky is on his way to the United States on an American military plane.

American legislators received instructions regarding the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky before the Congress.

It is scheduled for 2:30 Kyiv time (7:30 p.m. Eastern time), The New York Times reports.

"According to the memo I received from the White House sergeant-at-arms: no guests, closed House gallery, and plenty of security from the Capitol," the publication writes.

According to CNN, the meeting will take place according to the following schedule (Kyiv time):

21:00 - Biden welcomes Zelensky to the White House;

21:30 - bilateral meeting of the presidents;

23:30 - joint press conference;

01:15 - Zelensky will arrive on Capitol Hill;

02:30 - the President of Ukraine will address a joint session of the Congress.

As reported, Zelensky will visit Washington on December 21.

According to CNN, various US structures were involved in the organization and provision of security measures. According to the publication, Zelensky arrived in Poland by train to Przemyśl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The Ukrainian president flew to Washington from Rzeszów airport.