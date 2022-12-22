Biden’s decision opens door for other Patriots, - Kuleba

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called the decision of US President Joe Biden to transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine an approach to victory.

The minister announced this on Facebook.

"The Patriots are in the center of attention. It was a long journey, and it was President Zelenskyi who brought it to fruition. Ukraine will soon receive the first battery of these state-of-the-art systems, which is a completely new level of sky protection.

Even more importantly, this decision of President Biden opens the door for other "Patriots", the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized, commenting on the results of the visit to the USA.

He noted that the path to this decision began even before the full-scale war.

"In April 2021, Andriy Yermak was the first to publicly call on the US to provide this complex. I remember how people reacted skeptically to this call then, but we believed and worked at all levels. I remember how in November-December 2021 I raised this issue at the negotiations. In the very first days of the war, President Zelensky, Yermak, I, and Reznikov again convinced the American partners: we need "Patriots"!

Already at the end of November, we activated this conversation again. In particular, when I was at the NATO ministerial meeting, I frankly said that I came for transformers and "Patriots".

And here is the final chord, December, the telephone conversation between the leaders of Ukraine and the USA and Biden's words, for which we have waited so long and for which we have done so much. Undoubtedly, it was the close, trusting relationship between the presidents that played a key role.

"Patriots" in Ukraine mean saved lives and civil infrastructure. This is another strategic defeat for Russia, which will lose its leverage for intimidation and terror. This is the approach of the day of our Victory. Moreover, there were many other important topics at the negotiations besides "Patriots". And the most important thing: the story of the Patriots is another example of the fact that the impossible becomes possible if Ukraine does it," he concluded.

