Russia will continue to send its officials to temporarily occupied Russian territories despite the risks to their lives.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Peskov, who was quoted by the Russian mass media, Censor.NET reports.

"Look, there is a delegation of officials.

And it is absolutely normal, for officials to visit Russian regions and will visit, especially those regions that need special attention now, in the transition period, during their integration, adaptation into the entire life space of our great country. And officials are obliged to go there in large numbers," he said.

Peskov admitted that staying in the occupied territories is dangerous and carries risks for life.

"But this does not mean that these conditions should prevent officials from performing their functions..." he added.

Read more: An explosion occurred in a restaurant in occupied Donetsk, ex-head of Roscosmos Rogozin and "DPR Prime Minister" Khotsenko were injured

The day before, it became known that Rogozin and the "prime minister of the DPR" Vitaly Khotsenko were injured during an explosion in a restaurant in occupied Donetsk. They celebrated Rogozin's birthday there.

Ukrainian border guards knew exactly where the former head of Roscosmos, Dmytro Rogozin, was in the occupied territories and reported this information to "caring comrades".