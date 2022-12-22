Putin on Patriot supply to Ukraine: "This is just prolonging conflict"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commented on the delivery of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

"Those who oppose us proceed from the fact that this is supposedly a defensive weapon. Oh well. Let's just keep that in mind. And there will always be an antidote. So those who do it, do it in vain. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all", he said, commenting on the delivery of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Read more: Poland and Baltic countries are on "list of targets" of Russian Federation, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland