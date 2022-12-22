Occupants stole equipment, alcohol stocks and vintage cognac from Tavria plant in Nova Kakhovka

Russian military robbed "House of vintage cognacs "Tavria" in Nova Kakhovka in occupied part of Kherson region.

This was announced by the Mayor of Nova Kakhovka Oleksandr Kovalenko, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Radio Svoboda.

According to him, in the summer, the Russian military arranged their hospital in the dispensary on the territory of the enterprise. Later, the Russian invaders dismantled and took away two new cognac bottling lines, also looted the alcohol aging shop and all the ready-made products that were in the warehouses, Kovalenko said.

"They (the company - ed.) had and still have a unique shop for aging alcohols. It is the pride of both the management of the enterprise and the city itself, because there were spirits that were aged for decades - 30, 35 years. Unique types of cognacs are collectors' items. Unfortunately, this alcohol material, these stocks, as far as I know, were taken somewhere in the Crimea or Krasnodar region. Almost all the ready-made products in the warehouses have been taken out," - the Mayor said.

