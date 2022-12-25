Ruscists hit Kramatorsk industrial zone with rockets, - Mayor Honcharenko

Russian invaders once again hit Kramatorsk with rockets. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

This was announced by the mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Insurgents fired at Kramatorsk again. Three rockets hit the industrial zone of the city. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the report said.

The mayor called on the citizens to stay in shelters.

