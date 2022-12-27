ENG
There is large-scale air alert in Ukraine

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alarms.

As of 2:45 p.m., there was no alarm only in Kharkiv region. However, in a few minutes, this region also "turned red".

According to telegram channels, air alerts throughout Ukraine due to the activity of enemy aircraft in Belarus.

