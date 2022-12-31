World will remember 2022 as year of heroes of AFU and year of indomitable Ukrainians, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is convinced that the world will remember 2022 as the year of indomitable Ukrainians and heroes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He wrote about this in a New Year's greeting published on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The world will forever remember 2022 as the year of indomitable and brave Ukrainians. The year of the heroes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! And we will do everything so that 2023 is remembered as the year of the Victory of independent, free, indomitable Ukraine," the head of government emphasized.

According to him, on the threshold of the new year, everyone looks into this near future with expectations and great hope.

"With faith in the victory of light over darkness! With faith that soon the whole large family of Ukrainians will be together, will be at home, will be safe. That our children will laugh at the top of their lungs and will not be afraid of loud sounds, and the sky will be peaceful, quiet, whole," Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister wished Ukrainians strength and effort to do good deeds in the name of Ukraine in the new year.

"We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" - he added.