News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
20 missiles in airspace of Ukraine, - Khmelnytsky RMA

There are approximately 20 Russian missiles in the airspace of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA Serhiy Hamalii.

"There are approximately 20 missiles in the airspace of Ukraine! Repeat launches are possible!" he wrote.

Hamalii urged Ukrainians to remain in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

The head of Zhytomyr RMA Vitaliy Bunechko announced the re-launch of Kalibrs from the Caspian Sea.

