ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15359 visitors online
News World
31 926 82
Putin (2574) Russia (9739)

Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel. PHOTOS

News Censor.NET World

Russian dictator Putin recorded a New Year’s greeting surrounded by "military". However, the network noticed a woman who had appeared with Putin in other "roles" several times.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Among the "military" present, standing behind Putin during the New Year's greeting, a user noticed a woman on the network. This is not the first time she appears at events with Putin.

This time she portrays herself as a military woman.

We will remind, today the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with New Year's greetings.

Read more: Putin’s megalomania may be side effect of treatment - Danish intelligence

Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel 01
Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel 02
Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 