Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel. PHOTOS
News Censor.NET World
Russian dictator Putin recorded a New Year’s greeting surrounded by "military". However, the network noticed a woman who had appeared with Putin in other "roles" several times.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
Among the "military" present, standing behind Putin during the New Year's greeting, a user noticed a woman on the network. This is not the first time she appears at events with Putin.
This time she portrays herself as a military woman.
We will remind, today the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with New Year's greetings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...