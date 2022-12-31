Putin read address against background of security personnel disguised as military personnel. PHOTOS

Russian dictator Putin recorded a New Year’s greeting surrounded by "military". However, the network noticed a woman who had appeared with Putin in other "roles" several times.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Among the "military" present, standing behind Putin during the New Year's greeting, a user noticed a woman on the network. This is not the first time she appears at events with Putin.

This time she portrays herself as a military woman.

We will remind, today the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with New Year's greetings.

