One of wounded from Russian attack on Kyiv, on December 3, died - Klitschko

A man who was injured by Russian shelling on December 31 in Kyiv died in the hospital.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"One of the victims of the Russian attack on the capital on December 31 died this morning. The 46-year-old man was in intensive care in a serious condition," the city's head said.

It will be recalled that on December 31, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Then the air defense forces destroyed 7 enemy targets.

