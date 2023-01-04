New meeting of Ramstein format will take place soon - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced a new meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

He said this at an online briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"We have high hopes for new decisions on defense support from partners. The next meeting will be held soon in the Rammstein format. It will be very important for the announcement of new decisions," the minister said.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Kuleba also named the groups of weapons that the Ukrainian army needs most now. According to him, the first thing is anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems and ammunition for them.

