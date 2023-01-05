11 854 84
Patriarch Kirill of Russian Orthodox Church proposes to establish "Christmas truce"
News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, calls for a "Christmas truce" in Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.
"Patriarch Kirill called for the establishment of a Christmas truce in Ukraine and Donbas from noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7," the publication notes.
