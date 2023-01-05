Redeployment of Marder IFV to Ukraine should begin, - Head of Defense Committee of Bundestag Strack-Zimmerman

The head of the defense committee of the German Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, supported the idea of transferring Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"We should start redeploying the Marder infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine now and immediately begin training to operate it... We definitely need to move now," Strack-Zimmerman said.

A representative of the German parliament spoke favorably of France's decision to hand over wheeled tanks to Ukraine.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Beryslav, husband, wife and their 12-year-old son were killed, - PO

"It is important that our Western partners are again the first to take the step they could expect from us," said the deputy.

She added that the Marder is in sufficient quantity in the warehouses of the Bundeswehr, as well as spare parts for them.