US does not expect war to end in near future, because Russia really wants to capture Bakhmut, - Sky News

The US does not expect the end of the war in eastern Ukraine in the near future. It is important for Russia to gain control over Bakhmut.

This is reported by Sky News, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to a high-ranking American official, intense fighting in the east of Ukraine will continue for several more months. In his opinion, what is happening in Bakhmut can be expected in other areas of the front as well.

"The fighting is still quite hot (in the Donetsk region. - Ed.). What we see in Bakhmut, we should expect in other parts of the front as well, that the fighting will continue in the coming months," said an anonymous official.

Russia pays special attention to Bakhmut, as it is located on a strategic supply line between Donetsk and Luhansk regions. If the enemy manages to gain control over the city, he can use it as a bridgehead to advance to larger cities - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.