This "unilateral ceasefire" cannot and should not be taken seriously - Kuleba

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba commented on Putin’s initiative on so-called "Christmas truce".

"President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a clear ten-step formula for peace. Russia ignored this and instead shelled Kherson on Christmas Eve, launching massive missile and drone strikes on New Year's Eve. The current 'unilateral ceasefire' cannot and should not be taken seriously," he said.

Read more: No truce is out of a question - leader of Donetsk terrorists Pushilin disobeyed Putin’s order

