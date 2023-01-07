ENG
Russian stockpiles of strategic high-precision missiles reduced to 19% - Reznikov. INFOGRAPHICS

Currently, Russia has only 19% of strategic high-precision missiles from those it had at beginning its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was reported by Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to the Minister, the Russian occupiers have left 11% of "Iskander" ballistic missiles, 9% of "Kalibr", 16% of X-101. But they still have significant stocks of missiles for S-300 systems. There are 12% of Iranian kamikaze drones left.

"Security formula: missile power of the " world's second army " is inversely proportional to the severity of sanctions multiplied by the power of Ukrainian air defense," Reznikov said.

