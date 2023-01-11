There will be no Third World War. Ukraine will stop Russian aggression on our land, - Zelenskyi

There will be no Third World War; this is not a trilogy, Ukraine will stop Russian aggression on our land.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this while speaking via video link on Tuesday evening at the Golden Globe award ceremony, Censor.NET reports.

"There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely say you are the best of the past year. Free people of the free world. Those who united around supporting the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom," he also said. he.

Zelenskyi was introduced by actor and director Sean Penn, who recently visited Kyiv.

Read more: Every fourth Russian occupier is fighting as part of "Wagner" PMC, - Guardian