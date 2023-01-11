ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15038 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
7 234 11
Russian Army (6197) war (20293) Wagner PMC (277) The Guardian (6)

Every fourth Russian occupier is fighting as part of "Wagner" PMC, - Guardian

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф,вагнер,пвк,найманці

Fighters of the "Wagner" PMC make up a quarter or more of all Russians fighting in Ukraine.

This is reported by The Guardian with reference to an anonymous official of Western intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

PMC "Wagner" plays an increasingly significant role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the interlocutor of the publication believes.

At the same time, according to Western intelligence, the military effectiveness of the Wagnerites in the Bakhmut direction, where their forces are concentrated, is still considered limited.

Read more: Due to enemy attack, perinatal center in Kherson caught fire - RMA

The same official describes the pace of progress as so slow that "sometimes it takes two weeks to take one house."

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 