Due to enemy attack, perinatal center in Kherson caught fire - RMA

Russian invaders attacked the perinatal center in Kherson.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson RMA, reported this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the perinatal center in Kherson caught fire due to the explosion of a shell fired by the enemy. A powerful blast wave knocked out the windows in the children's ward and damaged one of the doctors' offices.

"According to preliminary information, the center's workers, patients, and children are alive and unharmed. Currently, specialists are eliminating the consequences of the occupiers' vile attack against women with babies and doctors," the message reads.