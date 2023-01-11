"Fundraising for revenge": 142 drones were purchased for 352 million UAH collected by Ukrainians per day: 50 of them can make "bavovna" at distance of up to 800 km

Serhiy Prytula and Serhiy Sternenko purchased 142 drones for the Ukrainian army with funds collected through charitable donations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Serhiy Prytula's Facebook page.

"3 months ago, the fund-raising "For revenge" organized by our foundation together with Serhii Sternenko was completed. In one day, we accumulated UAH 352 million, which we planned to spend on "cotton". As we promised, there will be a lot of "bavovna"))))) And it will be at different distances. The occupiers will not have to relax near the front line, or in the deep rear, or, in general, where there was no smell of cotton... before))))))! Once again I want to sincerely thank all the good people, who joined the gathering," the message reads.

According to Prytula, 142 drones with a total cost of UAH 351,434,900 will send (and some are already sending) greetings to the occupiers.

"We will transfer the remaining 565,100 UAH to the purchase of the next Valkyrie UAV complex, which will help our artillery destroy the enemy. Well, we will continue to work on meeting the needs of the Ukrainian army," Prytula said.

He also published a link by which anyone can transfer funds for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

https://prytulafoundation.org/uk/home/support_page