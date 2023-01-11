ENG
war (20293) shoot out (8733) injury (953) Kherson region (1333) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47)

Ruscists shelled critical infrastructure facility in Kherson region, - RMA

Euscists shelled a facility of critical infrastructure in the village of Mykilske in Bilozerska community in the Kherson region.

This was reported on Telegram of the head of Kherson RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych, as Censor.NET informed.

According to him, an object has been damaged.

"Because of this Russian attack, three people were wounded. Victims will be taken to the hospital, where they will get needed help," said in the message.

